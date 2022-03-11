RYAN Reynolds' new movie will be available with Welsh subtitles.

The Adam Project will begin streaming on Netflix from March 11.

Happy to confirm #TheAdamProject will be available with Welsh subtitles.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Mae Amser Yn Hedfan #WxmAFC #COYR https://t.co/KFOWuybKSr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 9, 2022

The Canadian actor announced the news on Thursday.

The Adam Project. Image: PA/Netflix

He tweeted: "Happy to confirm #TheAdamProject will be available with Welsh subtitles. Mae Amser Yn Hedfan."

It is the second Netflix film starring Ryan to have Welsh subtitles, after Red Notice, in honour of his links to Wrexham AFC.

Ryan's ownership of Wrexham AFC was highlighted during promo for the Netflix action comedy Red Notice.

He took over ownership of the club last February with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project stars Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Alex Mallari Jr, Braxton Bjerken.

Ryan and Ron watching Wrexham.

A year and a half after the death of his scientist father (Mark Ruffalo) in a car accident, 12-year-old Adam Reed (Walker Scobell) is channelling unresolved grief and anger at his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner).

The youngster has been suspended from school for fighting with class bully Ray (Braxton Bjerken) and he openly challenges Ellie’s authority.

One night, while his mother is on a date, Adam comes face to face with an injured time-travelling fighter pilot (Ryan Reynolds) from 2050, who is searching for his missing wife (Zoe Saldana).

The Adam Project. Image: PA/Neflix

“You’re future me!” deduces young Adam.

Parallel contact across timelines is never wise but the displaced adventurer needs young Adam’s help to unpick their father’s ground-breaking work on magnetic particle acceleration in 2018, which laid the foundations of time travel.

“You’ve seen Terminator?” older Adam asks his diminutive self. “That’s 2050… on a good day.”

Unfortunately, their father’s business partner Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) and her army of gun-toting soldiers led by Christos (Alex Mallari Jr) won’t allow Adams big or small to rewrite history.

The Adam Project verbally references Back To The Future and there are pleasing similarities between the 1985 time-travelling romp starring Michael J Fox and Shawn Levy’s gung-ho escapade.

Reynolds plies his rapier wit to uproarious, snort-inducing effect and co-star Scobell perfectly mimics his breathless comic delivery, marvelling at the gym-toned hero he will become 28 years hence.

“You’re kinda ripped. Do you work out a lot?” swoons young Adam.

Their winning on-screen chemistry galvanises heartfelt and emotional scenes of loss and regret that nicely punctuate frenetic action sequences festooned with slick digital effects.

A final temporal ripple dissipates some of that lingering pain.

In the future, sentimentality is apparently still in fashion.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

Reynolds and his wife, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, recently pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 US dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.