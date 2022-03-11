WEST Merica Police says a body found in the river Wye in Herefordshire is that of missing woman Janet Edwards.
Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the river at Netherton, near Brampton Abbotts, Ross-on-Wye, on Thursday morning to reports of a body in the water.
And three months after she went missing, West Mercia Police confirmed the 66-year-old's body had been found.
Formal identification has taken place and her next of kin have been informed, officers said.
Detective Chief Inspector Emma Whitworth said: "We know there has been a huge amount of hope in finding Janet safe and well, and we are deeply saddened by this outcome.
"I would like to express my thanks to the community for all of their support with our search for Janet over the past three months.
"Our thoughts go out to Janet's family and friends as this very difficult time."
Her family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.
After launching a huge appeal for information about Ms Edwards' whereabouts, officers said she was seen in Dunelm, Holmer Road, on the morning she went missing.
Later that day, she was seen at around 3pm in the Alyestone Hill, Venns Lane and Commercial Road area of the city.
Since then, officers from West Mercia Police had been conducting enquiries and carrying out searches using specially trained officers, police dogs and volunteer rescue groups.
Friends of Ms Edwards from Wye Valley Runners had also been involved in the search, with friends talking about how nice a person the former NHS nurse was, previously working at Kingstone Surgery.
Nikki Tyler, a friend of Ms Edwards and a member of Wye Valley Runners, said in December that clubs had pulled together as a community.
She added: "Jan was a very happy bubbly character. I was with her the day before she went missing and she was planning ahead, planning to race, looking forward to Christmas with her family."
In an appeal in January, Ms Edwards' family said Christmas without her was painfully sad.
They added: ""We are infinitely grateful for the support of Jan's friends, and the community, the volunteers, and the emergency services.
"Everyone involved has worked tirelessly to look for Jan."
Pay your tribute to former Hereford nurse Janet Edwards
"Contribute to this online book of condolence after the sad death of Hereford woman Janet Edwards, a former nurse at NHS surgeries"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
Share your tribute here
Jan was a lovely lady , worked alongside her at Ewyas Harold & Peterchurch Surgeries . Full of life , fun and extremely conciencious. It's terribly hard to even imagine what her family are going through, but the fact that so many have tirelessly done their best to find her shows just how much she was loved I hope this gives some comfort . RIP Jan
I didn’t know you, followed your story and prayed you would be found safe and well. Rest In Peace Janet. My thoughts are with your family and friends at this sad time.
Jan you were a fab nurse and always so kind. Our thoughts are with your family.
So so sad to read about this tragic news and my thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends I did not know Janet Edwards personally. However I think perhaps I did meet her a few years ago on my very first park run in Hereford. I will always remember her beautiful smile and I will never forget her kindness in helping me past the line. All of my runs since Janet went missing have been dedicated to her and if allowed I shall continue to dedicate my runs to her memory. RIP Janet.
Jan: A warm hearted, smiling, and compassionate nurse... quintessential qualities of a most adorable and most loveable lady.
I didn't know you very well, but at any event, race or even parkrun you were the most supportive, friendly, inspiring person there, our whole family have been effected greatly by your loss, hope you know you were loved. Rest in peace ❤️🙏
Janet you were a fantastic lady,always happy to talk to me you seemed to really care and look after your family well, such a shame this has happened to you, it was a pleasure to know u .My thoughts are with your family , Rest in peace Jan xxx
I did not know you, but read about your disappearance and shared on facebook. Very sad to hear this awful news. Sending condolences to friends and family. RIP
What a support you were to so many! How thoughtful to give my young son a chocolate button to stop his tears after his injections. Then when I joined the running group you were so encouraging and supportive. It was always a pleasure to chat to you. You were a pillar of the community and I will continue to think of you often. Much love to your family and friends.
You didn't know me but I knew of you because of your success in running. Last time I saw you at Hereford Parkrun you ran with me and chatted and unknowingly you helped me run my fasted Parkrun ever. Thankyou. You then zoomed on and finished ahead of me. I was sad to hear you'd gone missing in December and thought of you often whilst out running hoping you'd be found safe and well. Rest in peace and happy running wherever you are now.
Condolences to the family
You will be terribly missed Jan by all who had the absolute pleasure of knowing you. Sleep well. Jan’s family and friends my deepest and sincerest condolences, love one another and remember the life, not the loss. Xxx
I didn't know you in person but feels like I learnt about you from your friends words . You clearly were an amazing lady , very much loved and respected. Such sad news today and my heart goes out to your loved ones and all who knew you . RIP lovely lady . X
Rest in peace Jan, great competitor ,will miss you on the race scene,
Absolutely heartbreaking . Jan was mine and my daughters nurse at ewyas harold surgery for a while and a lovely woman and nurse she was. Very sad. Thoughts go to her family and friends ❤
Janet was a fantastic running colleague with Wye Valley Runners. She was so encouraging and helpful, a brilliant role model. She developed her running to a really good level through determination and dedication. She was such an influence around the club and it was a pleasure to be associated with her. Condolences to her family and friends. RIP Jan
I never met you but we shared common interests and lifestyle and were close in age. You were a valued member of the community and your loss is a tragedy for your family and friends. You will be much missed by everyone who knew you.
So incredibly sad to hear this today almost three months to the day after Jan went missing. Jan was truly inspirational in every way. Such a kind, warm and caring lady and the matriarch of Wye Valley Runners. She is deeply missed by all. My thoughts to Brian and her daughters xxx
The lovely nurse at Kingstone surgery, was a very kind person. Such very sad news. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Xx
Rest in peace Janet throught with the family
We didn’t know you but with all our hearts we were hoping for you to be found safe and well. Love to all your family and friends 💔
Fond memories of Jan from her landlady days at The Bull Ring in Kingstone and also her nurse days at Kingstone Surgery. Our sincere condolences go out to her family at this awfully sad time!
I have lots of fond memories of you, Jan. An amazing lady who was afabulous and encouraging lady to run with. Sending my love to Brian and all family. All the running community will miss Jan xxx
Massive hopes for your safety sweetie, it must of been terrible for your family not knowing where you were, your name will live in everyone and today I pray you rest eternity. I never knew you but everywhere I walked I saw your face with that beautiful smile... Rip Janet xx
We will always remember the good times we had with Jan back in the Nineties. Lovely lovely lady and a very caring and dedicated nurse. Condolences to Jan’s family and friends.
Although I didn’t know you, you seem like an amazing woman, that didn’t deserve what happened to you. May you rest in peace now Janet, you were and are loved dearly.❤️
I didnt know you but I've followed the story hoping you would be found safe and well but this wasnt the case 😔My thoughts are with Janet's family amd friends ❤
I didn't know Janet but have been following the story hoping that she would be found safe and well. My heart ❤ goes out to all her family, friends and the members of her running group whom have worked so hard to trace her as well of course to all the emergency services. I am so sorry it has ended so tragically.
So sorry re member Janet from Kingstone surgery Rip lovely ladyxx
Many memories of Jan, from the Bullring pub, Kingstone surgery and rafting. A great loss. We want to offer condolences to all her family
So very sad. Hadn’t seen you for ages Jan but it was a pleasure to have known you. RIP.
So sad for Jans family Thak you for looking after me and my family xx we will miss you xx
Thoughts with all the family x Such a sad story.
Something we didn't want to happen. A light has been switched off. A sad loss. RIP, Jan, you will be missed.
So, so, sad. I was hoping for some good news. Never gave up hope. Rip, Jan, thoughts are with all friends and family. A fantastic nurse at Kingstone doctors. Xx
So sorry to hear this news, I never knew Jan, but I wish her eternal peace and love and healing hugs to her family and friends ❤️
Although I haven’t been a part of the running club for the last couple of years, I have a lot of fond memories of Jan, mainly centred around the Cotswold relay. When I first met Jan I was almost intimidated by her strength, but she had such a caring and supportive nature, and would always be genuinely interested in how her fellow runners were doing. I send Brian and the rest of Jan's family my sincere condolences. I hope we can all find the strength to enjoy the memories we have of her. All my love, Brian, Maria Miles xx
We will probably never know how you were found so far away, but thinking of the family, RIP
So sad, such an inspiring lady, RIP, Jan. Much love to her family at this sad time. xx
Such sad news a lovely lady remember her well from kingstone surgery
A fantastic nurse. A beautiful lady inside and out. Jan will be much missed.
i've been follwing the story, so sad - condolences to the family, friends and her colleagues
So very sad to be reading the news I very often thought about Janet were she was and hoped she was save and well my thoughts now are with her family and friends 🥀🥀
I only met you and ran with you and shared coffee and cake with you the day before you went missing. But it was a pleasure to have met you. RIP Jan 😔💕
Rip Jan always kind and helpful and was a pleasure to run with you, never forgotten Such an inspirational lady. Sara & Family Xxx
You will be missed terribly Jan. I always called you my running mum! Never forgotten and always in our thoughts xxx
