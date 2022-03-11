WEST Merica Police says a body found in the river Wye in Herefordshire is that of missing woman Janet Edwards.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the river at Netherton, near Brampton Abbotts, Ross-on-Wye, on Thursday morning to reports of a body in the water.

And three months after she went missing, West Mercia Police confirmed the 66-year-old's body had been found.

Formal identification has taken place and her next of kin have been informed, officers said.

Those who knew Janet gathered several times in Churchill Gardens, Aylestone Hill, to search for her

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Whitworth said: "We know there has been a huge amount of hope in finding Janet safe and well, and we are deeply saddened by this outcome.

"I would like to express my thanks to the community for all of their support with our search for Janet over the past three months.

"Our thoughts go out to Janet's family and friends as this very difficult time."

Her family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

After launching a huge appeal for information about Ms Edwards' whereabouts, officers said she was seen in Dunelm, Holmer Road, on the morning she went missing.

Later that day, she was seen at around 3pm in the Alyestone Hill, Venns Lane and Commercial Road area of the city.

Janet Edwards was a former NHS nurse at Kingstone Surgery

Since then, officers from West Mercia Police had been conducting enquiries and carrying out searches using specially trained officers, police dogs and volunteer rescue groups.

Friends of Ms Edwards from Wye Valley Runners had also been involved in the search, with friends talking about how nice a person the former NHS nurse was, previously working at Kingstone Surgery.

Nikki Tyler, a friend of Ms Edwards and a member of Wye Valley Runners, said in December that clubs had pulled together as a community.

She added: "Jan was a very happy bubbly character. I was with her the day before she went missing and she was planning ahead, planning to race, looking forward to Christmas with her family."

In an appeal in January, Ms Edwards' family said Christmas without her was painfully sad.

They added: ""We are infinitely grateful for the support of Jan's friends, and the community, the volunteers, and the emergency services.

"Everyone involved has worked tirelessly to look for Jan."

