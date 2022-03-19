A NEWPORT woman who wanted to "give something back" has recently celebrated volunteering at 250 events.

It all began in 2011 - Sue Hotchkiss was taking part in Tredegar House parkrun, sharing results with her daughters who were running in Birmingham and Glasgow.

She enjoyed the inclusive weekly run for encouraging personal achievement "in a friendly safe environment" and for its social aspect - chatting with friends at Brewhouse café post-run.

“As a way to give something back to the local community I started volunteering at parkrun,” said Ms Hotchkiss.

She later joined Lliswerry Runners and helped volunteer with their junior parkrun which was the first of its kind in Wales, launched by group chairman Chris Davies in 2013.

The 2K event is at Tredegar House every Sunday for juniors aged four to 14, on a safe marshalled course. Adults are welcome to join their children.

“As the event director I am responsible for liaising with the fabulous National Trust team, ensuring the course is safe, and organising the volunteers,” said Ms Hotchkiss.

“The weekly run director is responsible for event safety and oversees proceedings during the event.

"They welcome runners at the start, acknowledging visitors and volunteers, and communicating all important messages - ensuring everyone understands the pakrun and stays safe."

Ms Hotchkiss has been run director on more than 100 occasions, but has also helped with other aspects. She has been a marshal at 41 events, tail walker at 31, scanned barcodes at 20 - and more, all accumulating to a grand 250 events.

Despite more than a decade of volunteering she remains passionate about it.

"I love volunteering," said Ms Hotchkiss.

"I never get tired of seeing juniors run for fun, giving family the opportunity to join in, and seeing how juniors start and progress to excellence in other sporting activities.

“Volunteering has given me the opportunity to try many roles, meet thousands of people, and ultimately give back something to the community."

A highlight for Ms Hotchkiss has been themed junior parkruns, including:

Christmas runs, with Newport Social Cycling donning Santa costumes to ridealong, followed by carols and mince pies;

Pirate, Easter, and Hallowe'en themed weekend organised by Tredegar House;

The St David's Day run with Welsh cakes and daffodils for finishers.

Ms Hotchkiss added that it has been a "privilege" to volunteer and "hopefully improve the health and wellbeing of the local community" - something she will continue to do.

"I would like to give a huge thank you to the core team of regular volunteers who turn up week on week, giving their time and making Newport parkrun so popular and easy for me to organise," continued Ms Hotchkiss.

"We love introducing families to the parkrun family community and it's even better when they come back and volunteer too.”