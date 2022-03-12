A MAN avoided prison after stealing life-saving drugs from Withybush Hospital that were specifically needed for children, a court heard.

On November 3, 2021, Alexander Gooding, of Hamilton Terrace, Pembroke, stole drugs from Withybush’s resuscitation area, threatened staff, damaged cupboards and was in possession of the class C drug valium.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained that 29-year-old Gooding went into a prohibited area of the hospital and took items that were needed to help children - including the entire supply of a lifesaving diazepam.

Gooding attracted the attention of staff by wandering around the department in a dressing gown, with an oxygen mask hanging out his pocket and other items on him, all for use in A&E.

When he was challenged by members of staff, Gooding threatened them.

Probation officer Julie Norman summed up Gooding’s situation by saying he was getting himself into 'a right mess’.

Gooding committed the theft while on a community order made in October last year.

In setting up this order, Gooding originally told Mrs Norman he was not taking valium.

But Mrs Norman said he was on the drug when he committed crimes at the hospital.

Gooding told Mrs Norman he could not remember going to Withybush because he was under the influence of the drug.

Mrs Norman also said Gooding had not complied with probation since the original community order was made.

Reasons Gooding gave for this included his accommodation being disrupted and being denied access to a phone.

Gooding had also recently moved into new accommodation and was already in rent arrears after just a few weeks.

In mitigation defence solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd said full credit should be given to his client for his early guilty plea.

Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 8 Gooding pleaded guilty to five charges including two charges of using threatening and abusive words and behaviour, damage of property, burglary and possession of a class C drug.

All the crimes were committed on November 3, 2021.

Gooding was given four four-week suspended sentences to run concurrent with a 24-week suspended sentence for the burglary.

On the burglary, the presiding magistrate said it was so serious because it was committed on an emergency department and caused a significant degree of loss to the hospital’s A&E - and it was committed on a community order.

All sentences were suspended for two years.

On the reason for suspension the presiding magistrate said: “We have suspended the sentence because we do think you have a prosect of rehabilitation.

“It is important to say this is your last chance. If you commit any more offences you are very likely to go to prison.”

Gooding was made to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128.

The valium was placed under a destruction order.