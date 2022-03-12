NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry admits he will have to manage his resources closely as his injury-hit squad begin a run of three games in seven days with today’s trip to Stevenage.

After five successive home games, which yielded nine points from a possible 15 and saw his side climb to fifth in the League Two table, Rowberry and the players go to the Lamex Stadium today before making the long trip to Carlisle United on Tuesday and hosting Hartlepool United next Friday.

It’s a tough schedule, not made any easier by the continued absence of Josh Pask, Priestley Farquharson, Robbie Willmott, Courtney Baker-Richardson and Courtney Senior due to injury.

Midfielder Oli Cooper is also a doubt but centre-back James Clarke is available again after serving his one-game ban for a red card against Forest Green Rovers.

Rowberry says he will have to shuffle the pack to keep everyone as fresh as possible as the League Two season enters its final two months.

“We’ll have to make changes because we’re a little low on numbers at the minute due to injury so for these next three games we’ll have to rotate a little bit from the physical viewpoint,” explained the Exiles boss.

“But, for me, there’s no pressure. We’ve got the best job in the world, in my opinion. You look at people all around the world at the minute in unfortunate situations and I keep reminding the players how lucky we are.

“I’m excited for these three games. We’re in a really good place at the minute and long may that continue.”

Stevenage, who are just three points above the relegation zone in 21st place, will provide a different test to the top-of-the-table clashes that County have enjoyed in recent weeks.

“We’re going from game to game and focusing on what we need to do,” said Rowberry.

“We’ve got to stay in the moment and focus on what we’ve got to do to put in a strong performance against a team fighting for their lives.

“This football club has had the experience of the great escape and what it means to get results. They’re the underdogs because of their position in the league but we can’t think of it like that. We’ll give them the respect we give every team.”

County thumped Stevenage 5-0 with Dom Telford claiming a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at Rodney Parade in October in what was Rowberry’s first home match in charge.

But he believes they are a very different proposition under new manager Paul Tisdale, someone for whom Rowberry has the utmost respect.

“They’ve got an excellent manager, someone I looked at when I was starting my coaching journey and watching him at Exeter,” he said.

“Paul Tisdale has got quite a lot of flexibility in the way his teams play – he can play five different systems in three different games – so we need to prepare for that. But ultimately, we’ll focus on what we do. We’re going to have to try to take control of the game early.”

Having picked up three vital victories in January, Stevenage are on a seven-game winless streak. They are likely to have a familiar face in midfield with Ed Upson having made 11 appearances since joining Boro from County in January.