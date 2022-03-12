SOUTH Wales is braced for an afternoon of heavy wind, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

But, while Newport and the vast majority of Gwent is set to avoid the worst of the weather, the fire service has urged members of the public to stay safe.

With wind expected to cause disruption from 1pm until 7pm on Saturday (March 12), South Wales Fire and Rescue has taken to social media to warn those headed out to be on the lookout.

In particular, they urged motorists to take extra care, with memories of storms Eunice and Franklin felling trees left, right, and centre fresh in mind.

A spokesperson said: “A weather warning is in place for parts of our area later today, with wet and windy weather bringing possible travel disruption.

“Please take extra care outdoors and on the roads.”

While Newport city centre already feels fairly breezy today, it looks set to avoid the worst of the weather.

According to the Met Office, both Cardiff and Swansea, along with Devon and Cornwall, can expect to see the worst of the weather.

As for Gwent, southern parts of Caerphilly County Borough find themselves in the yellow weather zone.

The weather experts have described the forecasted conditions as “a spell of windy and wet weather during Saturday afternoon may lead to some travel disruption.”

At the time of writing, there is no obvious travel disruption in this area, as a result of the weather.

Below, you can check out an hour-by-hour weather forecast for Newport and the wider Gwent area.

Weather forecast for Newport

12pm – Cloudy, 11C

1pm – Cloudy, 10C

2pm – Cloudy, 10C

3pm – Cloudy, 10C

4pm – Cloudy, 10C

5pm – Cloudy, 10C

6pm – Cloudy, 10C

7pm – Cloudy, 9C

8pm – Light rain, 9C

9pm – Light rain, 9C

10pm – Heavy rain, 9C

11pm – Heavy rain, 8C

Weather forecast for Gwent

12pm – Cloudy, 9C

1pm - Cloudy, 9C

2pm - Cloudy, 9C

3pm - Cloudy, 9C

4pm - Cloudy, 8C

5pm - Cloudy, 8C

6pm - Cloudy, 8C

7pm - Cloudy, 7C

8pm – Light rain, 7C

9pm – Heavy rain, 7C

10pm – Heavy rain, 7C

11pm – Heavy rain, 6C

Weather forecast for Monmouthshire

12pm – Sunny intervals, 11C

1pm – Sunny, 11C

2pm – Sunny intervals, 11C

3pm – Sunny intervals, 10C

4pm – Cloudy, 10C

5pm – Cloudy, 10C

6pm – Cloudy, 9C

7pm – Light rain, 9C

8pm – Light rain, 9C

9pm – Heavy rain, 8C

10pm – Heavy rain, 8C

11pm – Heavy rain, 8C