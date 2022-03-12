NEWPORT'S newest hotel is now just a matter of weeks away from opening, right in the heart of the city centre.

And, ahead of the opening of the Mercure Hotel, which just might offer the best views in Newport, hotel bosses have offered up a sneak peek of one of the venue’s most highly anticipated facilities – the rooftop terrace.

This week, with construction of the hotel entering its final stages, a new image of how the terrace area will look has been revealed for the very first time.

It is worth noting that despite the Mercure Hotel being located in Newport’s tallest building – Chartist Tower, the terrace is not actually on the roof at the 16-storey building’s highest point.

Instead, customers will be able to enjoy dinner and drinks outdoors on the venue’s third floor.

The rooftop terrace at the Mercure Hotel in Newport

The terrace area, which is accessed through the hotel’s restaurant and bar overlooks Commercial Street – arguably one of the liveliest parts of the city centre.

But, it is likely to be high enough to avoid the hustle and bustle, and, from the ground, the terrace can’t be seen, offering diners privacy.

The Argus can reveal that while finishing touches are being put on the terrace, the image released by the hotel this week (Friday, March 11), shows what the finished product will look like.

A hotel representative said: “To say we’re not excited about our terrace would be an understatement.

“We can’t wait to serve our guests relaxing drinks out here on the summer sun.

“For now we just have to picture ourselves here.”

What do we know about the hotel opening?





The long awaited plan to convert Chartist Tower from an empty office block into a luxury hotel is now entering its final stages.

While an opening date has yet to be finalised, the Argus understands that it is now just weeks away.

The latest official line from the hotel is that the hotel will be open in the first quarter of 2022, and certainly, rooms are currently able to book.

Inside, the venue has a theme which is focused on the Newport Transporter Bridge, and there are nods to Newport’s industrial and Chartist histories throughout.

The hotel, which is being operated by Interstate Hotels, is home to 135 bedrooms, and four meeting rooms.

There is also the bar and restaurant, and small fitness suite for guests.

While the upper floors of the tower are home to the hotel, they are by no means the only tenants here.

Lower down, there is mixed use retail and office space, which is home to Triple Two coffee, Inksu 4FX tattoo studio, and Newsquest – the publishers of the South Wales Argus.