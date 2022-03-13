An impressive former water mill which has been converted into a home is up for sale – and it even comes with its very own wheel.

Located on the border of Gwent and Powys, Pregge Mill is a four bedroom, three bathroom property, which oozes character.

On the outskirts of one of the most desirable towns in Wales – Crickhowell, it offers so much more than just its location.

Brought to market courtesy of Fine & Country’s Abergavenny office, offers in excess of £800,000 are being considered.

Below, you can find out exactly what you would get for your money.

What’s so good about this property?





Originally a 19th century water mill, Pregge Mill blends original and traditional architecture with modern fixtures and fittings.

Inside, many of the original oak beams have been retained, along with the massive stone fireplace.

The ground floor is home to a wide and spacious living room, which leads to a dining area on the one side, and a home office on the other.

The living room, complete with stone fireplace (Credit: Fine & Country)

There is also a farmhouse style kitchen – complete with French window access to the outside.

From here, there is access to arguably the most interesting aspect of this property.

On the lower ground level, there is the original mill room, and while it is home to the utility room and boiler room, the mundane gives way to the spectacular with the presence of an enormous cast iron wheel, which has been set into the floor.

The property even comes with a wheel (Credit: Fine & Country)

Upstairs, there is an en-suite bedroom, two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

As for the fourth bedroom, it can be found in the annexe, which offers all kinds of potential.

This can either be accessed through the house or via a separate entrance – all depending on the vision that the future owners have for the property.

Inside the annexe (Credit: Fine & Country)

Outside, the mill’s original stone steps lead to the property.

Another original feature of the mill – the double archway, has been retained, though now, it leads to an al fresco seating area.

While the gardens are not huge in size, there is lawn space to the front and rear of the property, and both offer panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, which goes a way towards the asking price.

Pregge Mill has been brought to market by Fine & Country, and can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the selling agent can be contacted on 01873 736515.