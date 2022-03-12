THE emergency services are dealing with a crash in Ebbw Vale which has closed the road in both directions.
The collision happened on the A4281 between Rassau and Garnlydan.
On Twitter, Gwent Police said: “The road is closed in both directions.
“Please use alternative routes.”
