POLICE are appealing for information to help find a 13-year-old boy who went missing this morning.
Ali Raza, from Newport, was last seen at his home in the early hours.
On Twitter, Gwent Police wrote: “It’s believed he may be wearing a blue North Face jacket and have a small Nike black and grey bag, as well as a black backpack with KWD, written in red, on it."
If you can help, call 101, quoting 2200082473, or you can direct message Gwent Police on social media.
