NEWPORT County AFC striker Rob Street said he was delighted to get off the mark for the Exiles.

Street signed on loan from Crystal Palace in January, and has enjoyed a run in the team of late, deputising for Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Baker-Richardson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury which he picked up in the 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

Street has started each of the four games Baker-Richardson has missed, and has started to establish a partnership with League Two top scorer Dom Telford.

After assisting Finn Azaz in the 1-1 with Forest Green Rovers, Street opened his account for the Exiles as he netted just two minutes into the second half-time at the Lamex Stadium.

Manager James Rowberry said he was “delighted” to see his young striker score his first goal.

“It was a typical striker’s finish – a poacher’s finish,” he said.

Stevenage had been on top before Street turned in a low cross from the left from his strike partner Telford.

The goal proved to be decisive, with Stevenage unable to breach the County defence, and Ryan Haynes adding an extra level of security with a beautiful long-ranged effort curled into the opposite corner with his right foot.

“Absolutely thrilled,” he said. “I’m really delighted. It tops off a really good away win.

“I’ve been desperate to get off the mark. Every striker wants to score goals, however they come.

“If you get in the right positions, you hope one drops to you. I’ve always been told get in the box and get in the six-yard box – in the danger zone – and that’s what I did today.

“It probably wasn’t the best 90 minutes we’ve had as a team. It was a bit of a dogfight out there, but we dug in and got the result in the end which is the main thing.

“We just upped the intensity really [after half time]. We got round more first balls and second balls. It was always a fight but we upped our fight.

“I think we scored the goals at the right time. We scored just after half-time which probably killed their momentum a little bit, and they had a little spell again and it was straight after.

“The goals came at the right time in the second half and after that we defended really well, got the first balls and second balls and did really well there.”

The 20-year-old has now made eight appearances for County – four from the bench and the four starts since Baker-Richardson’s injury.

“Obviously Courtney’s been excellent this season,” said Street. “It’s unfortunate for him to miss this. Hopefully he’ll be back by the end of the season.

“But the door closes for one, it opens for another. Hopefully I’ve taken my chance but it’s now up to me to stay in the team because otherwise someone will take my shirt.”

Street and Telford have netted three times between them in their four games together.

“It’s been good. I’ve got a good relationship with Dom, he’s a really good guy,” said Street. “We both work incredibly hard.

“That little and big partnership is hopefully going to keep building over the next few weeks.

“I might not catch him this season. Maybe another year I can try and hit his numbers.

“But he’s been incredible this season. He’s got his own targets – I know he’s not happy with 24, he wants more and is going to keep pushing himself.”