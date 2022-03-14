ON-LOAN striker Rob Street has challenged his teammates to be on it for each of their final 10 games of the season, with a potential promotion in sight.

Street opened his account for the club on Saturday as he broke the deadlock in the 2-0 win at Stevenage.

The win saw them climb to third, above Exeter – who drew 0-0 at home to Salford – and Tranmere, who beat Mansfield on Friday night.

Results continued to fall in County’s favour, with Carlisle beating Northampton – who are one point ahead of County in second – and league leaders Forest Green going down 2-0 at home to Mark Hughes’ Bradford, meaning they’re nine points clear of County – with a game in hand.

Play-off chasing Sutton also lost 1-0 at Walsall. Swindon went above them after being only the third team in the top seven to pick up all three points this weekend.

But despite the win shooting the Exiles up the table, the 20-year-old striker said the squad were only focused on their own performances.

“We’re just taking it game by game as it comes. We’re not really looking at what our rivals are doing,” he said. “We’re looking at what we can do and improve on.

“It’s another three points in the right direction. We know what our own targets are and we’ll keep that between the team, but we’ll take it game by game and hopefully it’ll keep going.

“I haven’t even checked the table, but the higher up we are, the better.

“It’s a positive but we’ve got Carlisle on Tuesday and Hartlepool on Friday so the games are coming thick and fast and we need to be on it every single game because that can quickly turn.

“Every game in this league is tough. I haven’t come in yet and had an easy game, so hopefully one of them will come soon – but I don’t expect it to.

“That’s our main focus, Carlisle away next. We’ve got three days to recover, so everyone’s going to recover well and go again.

“People can talk about numbers towards the end of the season but ideally we’re trying to win each game. If we do that, the rest will take care of itself.

“But it’s game by game. There’s still so many ups and downs and so many games to go.”

After Courtney Baker-Richardson suffered a hamstring injury against Mansfield, the Palace loanee has now started the last four games alongside Dom Telford.

“I’ve absolutely loved it. It’s a great club, a great set of fans, all the boys have been amazing, and the coaching staff, everything,” he said. “I’ve really really enjoyed it. Every single day I love coming in.

“It’s a really good environment and it’s perfect for a young player like me to have that exposure.”