Sundays are often a bittersweet affair, as they bring about the end of the weekend, with the working week looming in the shadows.
Of course, they are also a perfect day for getting out and about to brush off the cobwebs, and to walk off the Sunday lunch – all provided that the weather plays ball.
Newport, and the wider Gwent area is of course home to a number of stunning spots to go for a walk, or to simply enjoy the outdoors.
But, as is so often the case, the weather in South Wales can dictate what we can do.
And today (Sunday, March 13), is no different.
According to the weather experts at the Met Office, the weather locally today will be fairly erratic – with spells of sunshine broken up by heavy rain showers.
Essentially, anyone heading out today should expect the unexpected, though an umbrella certainly seems like a good idea.
While rain is expected off and on throughout the day, conditions are expected to settle into the evening and overnight, leading into what should be a fairly pleasant Spring Monday tomorrow.
And, while not warm, temperatures are set to be higher than we have faced in recent weeks, which is a net positive for those who are keen to see the back of winter.
Below, you can check out an hour-by-hour forecast for the region.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Newport, Gwent, Monmouthshire
Newport weather
10am – Sunny intervals, 9C
11am – Light rain, 10C
12pm – Heavy showers, 10C
1pm – Sunny intervals, 10C
2pm – Heavy rain, 10C
3pm – Light rain, 9C
4pm – Light showers, 9C
5pm – Cloudy, 9C
6pm – Sunny intervals, 8C
7pm – Light showers, 8C
8pm – Clear night, 7C
9pm - Clear night, 7C
10pm - Clear night, 6C
11pm - Clear night, 6C
Gwent weather
10am – Cloudy, 8C
11am – Overcast, 8C
12pm – Light showers, 9C
1pm – Light showers, 9C
2pm – Light rain, 8C
3pm – Light showers, 8C
4pm – Cloudy, 8C
5pm – Cloudy, 8C
6pm – Sunny intervals, 7C
7pm – Cloudy, 6C
8pm – Partly cloudy, 5C
9pm - Partly cloudy, 5C
10pm - Partly cloudy, 5C
11pm - Partly cloudy, 5C
Monmouthshire weather
10am – Sunny intervals, 9C
11am – Light showers, 10C
12pm - Light showers, 10C
1pm - Light showers, 10C
2pm - Light showers, 10C
3pm - Light showers, 10C
4pm - Light showers, 10C
5pm – Cloudy, 9C
6pm – Sunny intervals, 8C
7pm – Cloudy, 8C
8pm – Partly cloudy, 7C
9pm – Partly cloudy, 6C
10pm – Partly cloudy, 6C
11pm – Clear night, 5C
