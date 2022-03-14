Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Baby Griffin was born 10 days early on February 18, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 5oz. The parents are Ashleigh Gulliford and Gareth Griffin, of Cwmbran, and big brother is Kylo Griffin, three.

Frederick Peter Gordon O'Neill was born on January 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. He was the second pandemic baby for Hazel and Michael O'Neill, of Griffithstown. His big sister is Penelope (22 months). Mum Hazel said: "Our first was born during the first lockdown 2020 and we hoped this time would be different. However the whole family had covid over Christmas a week before we were due so we were hoping baby wouldn't arrive when we were isolating but she stayed put for almost two more weeks." Picture: Rhian Tomsa Photography

Theo Atkinson was born 12 days late on February 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. His parents are Daniel Atkinson and Amy Hughes, of Newport, and his big sister is Grace, 11.

Kohen-Lee Grainger Shipley arrived on February 28, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lbs 10oz. He is the first child of Molly Grainger and Andrew Shipley, of Newport. He was born four weeks early after mum Molly was diagnosed with pre eclampsia.

Ella-Rae was born on December 22, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 5lb 1oz. She is the first child of Katie and Steven, of Blackwood.