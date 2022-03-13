Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back on our television screens, and while we’re all winning on that basis alone, last night was an even bigger one for two families in Gwent.

The hit ITV programme keeps viewers from across the UK on their toes, because all manner of shenanigans can turn households into active participants.

And last night (Saturday, March 12), in our area, that proved to be the case.

Playing the Saturday At The Movies game, the two families were playing for a takeaway getaway – or, an all expenses paid for holiday, in other words.

Hosted by Richard E Grant with usual host and Newport regular Stephen Mulhern away on medical leave, had 45 seconds to act out three different movies – in a game of charades.

The catch – they could only use props or costumes that they had already prepared.

First up was a family from Caldicot, who impressively acted out the Wizard of Oz, Rocky, and Harry Potter.

While the first was a challenge, owning a boxing glove, and drawing a lightning bolt scar on the forehead of one of the children made guesses two and three a breeze, winning the family a holiday.

The second family were announced as being from Pontypool, who arguably had a tougher set of films to act out.

But, in an admirable performance, they were able to convince Richard to correctly guess Batman, Karate Kid, and Baywatch, earning themselves the prize too.

The show, which has been a Saturday night television staple since 2005, returned for its 18th series late last month.

But, fans of the show can expect disappointment next weekend, as the finale of the Six Nations Rugby Championship is set to bump it from the schedule for a week.