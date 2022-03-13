Newport and the wider Welsh effort to help the people of Ukraine is continuing, with calls being made to help rehome those who have fled the war torn nation.

While tonnes of supplies are being shipped out to help those who have cross the Ukraine border into Poland, there are efforts being made to find longer term help for those left without a home.

The exact number of people left homeless is not yet known, but with the conflict continuing, and the Russian military levelling civilian housing, the situation is only expected to get worse in the coming days and weeks.

Across Europe, countries are coming forward with offers to offer visas to refugees, but, while the UK has been accused of lagging behind, it is thought that around 3,000 visas have already been handed out.

This weekend, a new scheme – the Homes for Ukraine, has been launched.

In this scheme, people will be able to nominate a named individual or a family to stay with them rent-free, or in another property, for at least six months.

Today, a website is set to go live, allowing people to express their interest in becoming a sponsor.

Anyone who houses a refugee will be given £350 a month.

Earlier this weekend, we asked Argus readers if they would house Ukrainian refugees themselves.

You can check out a selection of these comments below.

Read more: 'Wales stands ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine'

Argus readers react to housing Ukrainian refugees

The comments below were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page.

You can join in the conversation here.

Suzanne Carter said: “If I had any room at my home I would take them in. They don't deserve what's happening to their homes their country. I know we have a lot of homeless here I would do the same for them if I had the room too.”

Letina Hider said: “I’m sorry but as heartbreaking this situation is we have far too many homeless on our streets so if willing to house refugees why not our people.”

Huw Webb said: “Yes. They don't deserve what is happening in their country.”

Helen Taylor said: “If I lived in bigger accommodation I wouldn't hesitate. My heart breaks for these poor people. All the people on social media with their heartless comments about welcoming these poor children and their mothers into our country. I tell you something if they had bombs dropping around them left right and centre, lost everything and even suffered the tragedy of losing a loved one as well as having to leave their homes and loved ones behind. I'm sure they'd be grateful of some compassion from another country offering them a safe place to flee to. We really need to count ourselves lucky that we're not in this terrible heartbreaking situation. When you turn the tap on and have instant running water, heating to keep you warm in your cosy home and a warm bed to lay in safely tonight, thank your lucky stars you’re not in the situation that these poor people are in right now and pray that you never do.”

Thelma Norton said: “Awful lot of no's on here. People need to check their humanity and hope to god we ain't ever in same situation because it mighty close an people wanna think about that.”

Charley Elizabeth said: “Yes no doubt. If I can help someone escape that war zone I would.”

Amanda Luther said: “My heart says yes but my head no because of affording to keep them - food, heating and hot water etc. Bills would double - how could we manage that?”

Pauline Jones said: “Yes. The fact we’re only committed to taking 1,000 is horrific. We could do 10 times more.”

Susan Jones said: “Yes I would try to help someone in need.”

Dave Perryman said: “Why ask the general public when plenty of MPs have empty second homes? Not to mention the number of homeless veterans who've fought for this country that have never been considered.”

Andrew Perkins said: “Nope never not while our own is out on the streets.”

Read more Ukraine news here