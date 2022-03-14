EARLIER this year, the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - making her the first British monarch to be on the throne for 70 years.
Because of this milestone, there will be a four-day bank holiday from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.
As is often the case for the Jubilee, people will likely want to hold street parties for the whole community to enjoy and come together to celebrate.
Newport City Council says it will support anyone who wishes to hold a street party in Newport, and has offered advice on how to hold them.
Small street parties will not need to obtain licenses, such as license to sell alcohol.
However, people organising street parties will need to apply for a road closure.
The deadline for doing so is March 31.
According to the council: "Subject to the number of applications received, a second phase for applications may be announced in early April, but this is not guaranteed."
If a road closure is approved, the council will provide traffic management and will also cover the cost of any measures taken.
Only small roads or cul-de-sacs will be considered for closure.
To find more advice from the council on how to hold a street party for the Platinum Jubilee and to download the form for road closure applications, click here.
