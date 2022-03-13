RESIDENTS and politicians in Newport joined together to hold a rally to support the people of Ukraine.

Held in front of the Westgate Hotel on March 13, the rally featured several speakers from several political parties as well as Ukrainian people.

Residents brought placards and many wore ribbons or stickers adorned with the Ukrainian flag.

Politicians from Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Liberal Democrats gave short speeches about the crisis, with many insisting that the UK needs to pitch in and take on more refugees.

The fact that Wales is a nation of sanctuary was referenced and attendees were asked to write on an A3 piece of paper how many refugees they were willing to take in and house themselves.

Among those to speak were Newport MPs Ruth Jones and Jessica Morden, as well as Newport MSs Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths.

Olga Rudiuk, a representative of Voice of Ukraine in Wales and a native of Kyiv, gave a speech full of emotion and admitted she felt "hate and anger" towards those saying that the war in Ukraine is not happening.

However, Ms Rudiuk also said that she felt "hope and gratitude" towards those who support Ukraine and have made contributions towards those fleeing the conflict.

The rally is the second one in Gwent for this issue, with a similar one being held in Abergavenny on March 5.

The Westgate has been a hub for donations for those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, with huge amounts of donations being shipped out from the iconic Newport building.

Before the rally, organiser Steve Cocks said: "The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom and for democracy. Newport has a proud history in the struggle to establish democracy.

"This rally is a public demonstration of the city's support for them in their fight. It is also to show that Newport will welcome those seeking refuge from the fighting.

"There are thousands of people across Wales who would welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes, and they should be allowed to do so."