A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NICHOLAS DAVID GOWARD, 18, of Brecon Court, Caerleon, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to public disorder on Lysaght Avenue on February 17.

He was ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LIAM JOSEPH CLARKE, 19, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer in Merthyr Tydfil on June 30, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £380 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

REGINALD CAMDEN-PRICE, 88, of Curwood, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467, Blaina, on September 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEAH EVERSLEY-BOYD, 37, of Upton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 on August 31, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARGRET MCDONAGH, 21, of Commercial Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £674.04 from Asda, Caldicot, and make-up worth £237.35 from Boots, Newport.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JACK NEWCOMBE, 23, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £745 in fines, costs and a surcharge for possession of cocaine, possession of ketamine and failing to stop on August 21, 2021.

GAVIN WILLIAM HARRIS, 25, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Orb Drive, Newport, on February 5.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was made the subject of a two-month curfew, was banned from driving for 25 months and ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

ADAM WILKINS, 35, of Dan Y Deri, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on October 3, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE WILLIAM WESTACOTT, 33, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing TVs, toys and bedding from Tesco, a TV from Currys, a Hoover from B&M, an air fryer from Iceland, a Hoover and air fryer from Asda and assault by beating.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £3,534.95 in compensation.

MATTHEW LEE GULLIFORD, 31, of Thorncliffe Way, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with diazepam in his blood on Bala Drive, Newport, on September 5, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE WILSON, 34, of Hawkes Ridge, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queen’s Hill, Newport, on September 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £395 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH PROSSER, 46, of Monmouth Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN SMITH, 27, of Usk Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on August 31, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY WASSEL, 31, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4051 Cwmbran Drive on September 30, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

FLORIN CIRPACI, 37, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.