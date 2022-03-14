A TRUCK loaded with donations is currently en route from Caldicot to the Ukrainian border after an "unreal" response from the community.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team, a donation drive has seen a 3.5 tonne extended wheelbase truck "filled to the brim" with items.

That is according to organiser Aaron Reeks who, speaking to the Argus from Werther in Germany, praised the generosity of Caldicot residents.

"We’re probably around half way across Germany at the moment," he said.

"We’re going to the Polish border with Ukraine.

"The place we’re going to is an old boarding school. A charity has converted it for refugees - women and children.

"We’re going there first of all, then to the border itself."

Mr Reeks, along with co-driver Tony Howarth, will be in Poland until Saturday morning, before driving back, returning home in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said that the people of Caldicot were "absolutely heartbroken" at the situation being faced by Ukraine.

"A lot of us can relate to people in Ukraine as it’s a very similar country to ours," he said.

"It’s very close to home.

"Charities and big aid organisations, we know they do incredible stuff. But we wanted to get stuff in, make a real difference to real people right now."

That difference will be made by an entire van-full of items such as :

Supplies for babies – nappies, wet wipes, dummies, bottles;

Calpol, cough mixture, liquid paracetamol;

Care packages for mothers;

Hundreds of pairs of socks and pants – all brand new;

Kids’ bedding;

About ten sleeping bags.

Mr Reeks explained that it was already "bitterly cold, snowing most days", but said that Caldicot residents had proved to be extremely warm-hearted.

"There’s not enough thanks that I could give," said.

"It’s been an astonishing week and a half of collecting.

"People have also made financial donations.

"People have just been so generous. Caldicot has been great.

"Thank you so much, to everybody."