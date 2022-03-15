TWO burglars who raided a house in the middle of the night as a couple slept upstairs have been jailed.

Robert McGregor, 46, and Robert Thomas, 47, both of Clarence Place, Newport, broke into a property on the city’s Cow Parsley Way last month.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendants attempted to burgle two other houses when they tried to open doors on the same street.

McGregor and Thomas stole belongings which included a purse with cash inside, bank cards and a Nintendo Switch.

Judge DJ Hale praised the police for arresting the duo near the scene and gave them “full marks” for their work.

The defendants pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

McGregor was jailed for eight years in 2013 for wounding with intent.

Thomas is a serial burglar and this was his sixth conviction for this offence.

Stephen Thomas, for McGregor, said there had been no confrontation or violence and added how “there was no deliberate targeting” of the properties.

Gareth Williams, representing Thomas, asked the court to take into account his client’s early guilty pleas.

His barrister added how the defendant had been bullied at the accommodation where he had been living and had things stolen from him.

He has, Mr Williams said, struggled with his mental health.

Judge Hale told the defendants: “You both pleaded guilty to going out on this night to burgle.

“It wasn’t the greatest professional burglary.

“You had no equipment – you were just trying your luck.

“You got in because it is probable that the patio door had been left inadvertently unlocked and you stole electrical equipment, a purse and things that were going to be useful for you that you would have been able to make money from.

“In your case Mr McGregor it’s probable that at that time you would want to spend money on drugs.

“Mr Thomas, you wanted to spend money on replacing the things that had been stolen from you.”

The judge added: “But people were asleep upstairs which makes it very serious.

“If you are living in a house and people are coming in to steal in the middle of the night, it really upsets everyone’s equanimity.

“You can see the seriousness of it and you knew that it was serious when you did it.”

McGregor was jailed for two years and Robert Thomas locked up for four years.

Both were ordered to pay a victim surcharge following their release from prison.