A NEWPORT hotel that was once fined £9,000 after more than 20 people suffered food poisoning following a Christmas Day meal has been put up for sale.

The Milton Hotel in Llanwern village in the east of Newport is now up for grabs with an asking price of £495,000.

Its then-owner Steve Hodgetts and former restaurant manager Karen Evans pleaded guilty to several charges after the pub served a Christmas Day meal in 2017 that had been incorrectly cooled and reheated, leading to the growth of the bacteria which commonly causes sickness and diarrhoea.

Despite this, the pub had won multiple awards and was popular with locals as well as those travelling from further afield to visit the area.

The pub boasts a number of spacious bar and lounge areas, as well as a restaurant. (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

In 2019, the Milton Hotel came under new ownership which saw its bedrooms refurbished, however it’s thought that building has stood empty for some time.

According to Trip Advisor, it appears that the hotel hasn’t been open for almost three years.

What’s on offer?

The hotel has six en-suite bedrooms – four double and two single – that were recently refurbished under the previous owners.

According to the listing, the hotel features an “open plan bar and lounge in two principal sections, with a seated bar area with vinyl upholstered fixed wall seating for approximately 24 customers.”

The beer garden at the Milton Hotel in Llanwern. (Picture: Sidney Phillips)

“There’s also access to a small snug lounge with seating for 16 with county to the bar servery. Between the lounge bar and the main restaurant is a separate entrance hallway, off which are the toilets,” the listing reads.

“Located in a stunning mid-century extension is the upper ground floor restaurant, with open gallery style kitchen and food dispense area which can cater for 32 or more diners.”

Refurbished bedrooms at the Milton Hotel.

What’s more, there is also a terraced beer garden and car parking available on site.

The listing can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3t7C56w.