WOMEN from all sectors including politics, retail, charity and the police were at the University of South Wales Newport city Campus to help the South Wales Argus celebrate International Women's Day.

The event, which was being sponsored by Gwent Police, Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, heard from Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport Council, Natasha Asghar, the first female BAME MS, and Gwent Police's head of crime Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain.

During a question and answer session with Argus editor Gavin Thompson the three women told the audience about their backgrounds, how they ended up in the jobs they are currently doing, and what obstacles they may have faced along the way as women.

Cllr Mudd told of how she got into politics after fighting to save the school her children attended.

She said she had never thought she would end up as leader of the council, but was pleased she had. She said one of the women she admired and who had helped her along the way was Dame Rosemary Butler, a former Newport councillor and a former presiding officer at the Welsh Assembly.

Ms Asghar spoke of her life-long dream of becoming a politician and how one of her inspirations was former prime minister David Cameron.

DCS Brain said she decided to join the police when she was in her 30s and told of how she rose through the ranks, joining CID, and before becoming head of crime.

She said Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly was one woman who she felt was inspirational because of her passion of the job, especially in the field of domestic abuse victims.

Members of the audience including some of those on the list of 100 Amazing Women of Gwent compiled by the South Wales Argus and published throughout the week.

Mr Thompson said: "After nearly two years of restrictions and lock downs, we wanted to bring the business and the wider community together to celebrate women's achievements and share some inspiring stories."