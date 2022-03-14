A DRUG dealer was caught with £14,000 worth of cocaine following a police raid.
Ashley Greening, from Dinas Powys, was jailed for 40 months at Cardiff Crown Court after he admitted possession with intent to supply the class A drug.
A South Wales Police spokesperson said: “The 28-year-old was arrested on January 22 following a warrant at Heol Hartrey.
“A large quantity of cocaine, including individual street deals, worth around £14,000 was found at the address along with an hydraulic press in a downstairs toilet that was being used to repress cocaine.”
