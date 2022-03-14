A FURTHER 276 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Wales has seen a further 1,508 new cases.
Three new covid-related deaths have been reported Wales-wide.
The total number of deaths for the entire pandemic in Wales now stands at 7,048.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport and Monmouthshire have the joint highest number of new cases with 64.
Caerphilly has 57 new cases.
Blaenau Gwent has 50 new cases with Torfaen recording the fewest cases at 41.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 20
• Blaenau Gwent - 50
• Bridgend - 66
• Caerphilly - 57
• Cardiff - 198
• Carmarthenshire - 102
• Ceredigion - 34
• Conwy - 45
• Denbighshire - 48
• Flintshire - 71
• Gwynedd - 72
• Merthyr Tydfil - 14
• Monmouthshire - 64
• Neath Port Talbot - 65
• Newport – 64
• Pembrokeshire - 63
• Powys - 39
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 112
• Swansea - 88
• Torfaen - 41
• Vale of Glamorgan - 90
• Wrexham - 68
• Unknown location – 11
• Resident outside Wales – 26
