ONE person in Gwent has been hurt by an e-scooter so far this year according to a Freedom of Information request.
Gwent Police was asked for the number of casualties relating to e-scooters between 2019 and so far in 2022. Their response said that there was just one in that time frame – which was in 2022.
It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters on the road or on pavements in Wales, with their use only being permitted on private land with the landowner’s permission.
Since 2019, more than 40 e-scooters have been confiscated by Gwent Police. None were confiscated in 2019, along with six in 2020, 34 in 2021, and, so far, one in 2022.
MORE NEWS:
- In the dock: Look who's just been in court from across Gwent
- Five motorists from Torfaen appear in court for speeding
Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles, and they are under the same rules as motor vehicles including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax. It is not possible to get insurance for a privately owned e-scooter and therefore it is illegal to be used.
The force said: “If you’re using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance.
“If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment