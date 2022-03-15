ONE person in Gwent has been hurt by an e-scooter so far this year according to a Freedom of Information request.

Gwent Police was asked for the number of casualties relating to e-scooters between 2019 and so far in 2022. Their response said that there was just one in that time frame – which was in 2022.

It is currently illegal to ride e-scooters on the road or on pavements in Wales, with their use only being permitted on private land with the landowner’s permission.

Since 2019, more than 40 e-scooters have been confiscated by Gwent Police. None were confiscated in 2019, along with six in 2020, 34 in 2021, and, so far, one in 2022.

Under the Road Traffic Act 1988, e-scooters are classed as motor vehicles, and they are under the same rules as motor vehicles including the need to have a licence, insurance and tax. It is not possible to get insurance for a privately owned e-scooter and therefore it is illegal to be used.

The force said: “If you’re using a private e-scooter you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for no insurance.

“If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.”