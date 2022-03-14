A REDUNDANT office site in Caldicot could be redeveloped to provide a space for start-up and expanding businesses in the area.

Plans to provide nine “high quality” commercial units on land at the end of Castle Court on the Severn Bridge Industrial Estate have been lodged with Monmouthshire County Council.

Two terraces of industrial units are proposed for the vacant site, on either side of a new access road proposed for vehicles.

A variety of different sized units are planned on flexible leases to suit potential occupiers, according to planning documents.

The proposals include an open warehouse and commercial space, small entrance, welfare accommodation, as well as van and parking spaces.

Each commercial unit will come with two car parking spaces and one van parking space, while seven wheelchair accessible spaces will also be made available along the access road.

Secure cycle parking is also proposed and a footpath is planned to Pill Row to improve pedestrian and cycling links to the site.

Property developers FI Real Estate Management Ltd, which own the site, have submitted the outline planning application, which considers issues such as the appearance, scale and access arrangements relating the plans.

A design and access statement says the developers have identified smaller commercial units as “most appropriate” and they expect there to be “significant demand” for the site.

“Their vision is to provide local businesses with high quality environments in which to flourish,” the statement says.

Developers believe the site could be attractive for start-up and expanding businesses in the area, as well as those looking to relocate to Caldicot.

The proposals also include removing 13 trees and replacing these with 21 “higher quality specimens” in more suitable locations, according to the plans.

Monmouthshire council will assess the plans in the coming months.