FIVE people were hospitalised in a crash near Ebbw Vale on Saturday, police have confirmed.

The crash, on the A4281, occurred at around 7.45pm on Saturday, March 12.

Two cars - a Kia Pro Cee'd and a Mazda RX8 - were involved.

Four people, all from the Ebbw Vale area, were travelling in the Kia.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, sustained an injury to her hand, while the passenger in the front seat, a 67-year-old woman, sustained an injury to her leg.

There were also two passengers sat in the rear of the car.

A 16-year-old girl sustained an injury to her chest and a seven-year-old boy received minor injuries from the seatbelt.

All attended the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man from Ebbw Vale, attended the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil as a precaution.

Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200083146."