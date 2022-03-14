FIVE people were hospitalised in a crash near Ebbw Vale on Saturday, police have confirmed.
The crash, on the A4281, occurred at around 7.45pm on Saturday, March 12.
Two cars - a Kia Pro Cee'd and a Mazda RX8 - were involved.
Four people, all from the Ebbw Vale area, were travelling in the Kia.
The driver, a 40-year-old woman, sustained an injury to her hand, while the passenger in the front seat, a 67-year-old woman, sustained an injury to her leg.
There were also two passengers sat in the rear of the car.
A 16-year-old girl sustained an injury to her chest and a seven-year-old boy received minor injuries from the seatbelt.
All attended the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.
The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man from Ebbw Vale, attended the Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil as a precaution.
Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200083146."
