ARGUS readers were mixed in their responses to being asked whether the school summer holidays should be shortened or spread throughout the year.

Many of us will remember getting six weeks off school during the summer months, but this does put pressure on parents who have to sort out childcare.

We asked you for your views. This is what you said.

Tracey Davies said: "No. School staff work very hard and deserve the break.

"People know what the school holidays are in Britain before they choose to have children."

Sarah May said: "As a teacher I wished for two weeks at October half term and February half term and then four in the summer.

"That way the children don’t lose out and the learning is less likely to be forgotten over the summer."

Darren Brooks lamented summer holidays lost to the world of full-time employment.

"Keep it as it is," he said.

"Let the kids enjoy their summer holidays, plenty of time to be stuck in work the rest of our lives."

Susan Davies says the six-week holiday is a throwback to Britain's children working in the fields.

She doesn't specify when that was.

She said: "Yes, definitely. A six week summer break is no longer required as it was implemented in a time when children used to help collect the summer harvest in.

"Many mums work nowadays, compared to back then and them trying to find childcare for six weeks is difficult.

"The current system is not compatible with 21st century life."

Far from being out in the fields, Kate Hughes says the six week break is wasted on today's youth who "don't go out to play anymore anyway".

"Too busy on their phones and computers in their bedrooms," she said.

Jane Jones said: "Think of the children.

"They should be allowed to be just that.

"You know the old saying, all work and no play.

"Childcare shouldn't come into it - teachers are not babysitters.

"It's a very stressful job and both children and teachers should be allowed these holidays."