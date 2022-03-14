PEAKY Blinders star Stephen Graham has opened up on what it was like to star alongside Cillian Murphy in the BBC hit show.

Fans off the show are yet to see the two face off on screen after Sunday night’s show although did see Graham make his debut as Liverpool factory worker Haydn Stagg.

He was in a tense scene with Arthur Shelby, portrayed by Paul Anderson and fans can expect a dramatic face off with Thomas Shelby in the near future too.

Stephen Graham has starred in big shows and movies including This Is England, Boiling Point and Time but admitted he was still left “pinching himself” when he arrived on set.

Stephen Graham left ‘pinching himself’ on BBC Peaky Blinders set

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X he said: “Cillian’s such a wonderful actor, he’s amazing and what a lovely, lovely, lovely fella.

“To the extent, Chris, where there was a couple of moments I had to pinch myself a couple of times because I was sat there in a scene with him, doing a rehearsal and stuff and I’ve kind of gone, ‘Ahh that’s Tommy Shelby!'”

He added: “He’s just an absolutely lovely fella and a phenomenal actor.”

Speaking about being a fan of the show and wanting to look around the set, he said: “Well, what I managed to do was I managed to do that before they said action.

“I had a proper look round and then it was like, ‘Alright lad, best put your footy boots on here and your shin pads, let’s get ready, here we go, on the pitch!’. But at first [it was like], ‘Ok, oh wow!’”

Peaky Blinders will continue on BBC One next Sunday at 9pm.