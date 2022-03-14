IT’S been 20 years since Newport was granted city status.

On its third time of asking, The Port was awarded the title on March 14, 2002, as part of the Queen’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

While it’s fair to say there’s been a number of redevelopments to the city centre and riverfront areas – as well as high profile events such as the Ryder Cup and NATO summit – the debate over whether Newport was better off as a town still rumbles on.

Argus readers have given us their thoughts on our Facebook page on how Newport has fared in the past two decades.

Kelly Smyth said Newport had “Not at all" benefitted from city status.

"City status raised rents within the town and many shops have now disappeared," she said.

“Not many can afford to rent in town now. Also, Newport relies on parking fees too much – free parking would bring more people in to Newport.”

Ceris Hobbs questioned how city status has affected shopping in Newport and said “Newport did not benefit at all.”

“[We] can’t build a decent shopping centre," she said. "Kingsway was better when we were a town and people used to come. Now people stay away from Newport, even if we had free parking people wouldn’t bother to come.”

One commenter said: “Newport for years has tried to go one step forward but unfortunately mainly due to unforeseen circumstances takes two steps back. Hope we can turn it around but need help from the Welsh Government.”

Another said that Newport was “A city in name only.”

Haydn Clarke said: “If they want to try and make Newport better, I haven’t got a problem with that – but don’t take away the history of the old town to do it.”