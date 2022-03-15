A GWENT cannabis farmer was growing plants at a house he rented nearly 50 miles away from his home.

Aaron Edwards, 47, from Newport, cultivated a crop in Maesteg, in the county of Bridgend, potentially worth between £3,060 and £11,880, Christopher Evans, prosecuting, said.

The defendant had bypassed the electricity system at the property and the 18 cannabis plants could have produced a yield of up to 84g.

He lives with his mother in Newport, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Edwards, of Castle Close, Rogerstone, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B.

The offence was committed on October 30, 2020.

The defendant has four previous convictions for 12 offences, including possession of ecstasy with intent to supply in 2001.

Owen Williams, representing Edwards, asked for his client to be given full credit for his early guilty plea.

He also asked that the long delay in the case coming before the court be taken into account.

Judge DJ Hale told Edwards: “This was a deliberate flouting of the law.

“You had this house that you weren’t living in which you were renting and you used it therefore to grow cannabis.

“In order to avoid paying the electricity you had bypassed the electricity system in a professional way.

“But it was only a limited grow, you weren’t using the house to the potential you might have if you were going into it hook, line and sinker.

“I have no doubt that this was on your part a significant role but with a limited production.”

The judge added: “You pleaded guilty at the magistrates and you are entitled to full credit.

“You have been waiting an unconscionably long time for this matter to come to court.

“You have responsibilities to your mother.”

Edwards was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants.