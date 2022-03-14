FOUR Cardiff men have been found guilty for their roles in the fatal robbery of an “innocent” Newport father stabbed to death for his Gucci bag.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, was convicted of the murder and robbery of 26-year-old Ryan O’Connor in Alway last summer.

Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, was found guilty by a jury of manslaughter and robbery but he was cleared of murder.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff, has been found guilty of robbery but jurors are continuing to deliberate over murder and manslaughter charges.

Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff, has been found guilty of robbery but was acquitted of murder and manslaughter.

A fifth defendant, Elliott Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode, Cardiff, was cleared of all charges after the jury found him not guilty of murder, manslaughter and robbery.

On June 10 last year, the four defendants, some of whom wore balaclavas and were armed with knives, travelled in a stolen Ford Fiesta ST car on false plates from Cardiff to Newport.

During the trial, Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “Ryan O’Connor, 'Apple', was the entirely innocent victim of this murderous attack.

“He was not known to any of the defendants. He had no connection to them at all and had done nothing untoward to attract the attention of those in the Ford Fiesta ST.

“It never ceases to amaze, does it, the reason for which some people are killed.

“A Gucci bag and its contents of £40 are the reason why Mr O’Connor’s life was taken.”

Mr Brady added: "The defendants were on a road trip to commit crime.

“The speed and brutality with which he was attacked gave Mr O’Connor no chance.”

The judge, Mr Justice Saini, sent the jury home for the day and they are due to continue their deliberations in the case of Aquilina tomorrow morning.