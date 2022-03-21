A WOMAN who lost a friend to suicide is nearing the end of a year-long fundraising challenge for a mental health charity.

Beth Ballam, from Risca, is closing in on the final challenge of her year-long fundraising drive for charity Mind, after being inspired by the work they do to support people struggling with their mental health.

Her challenge came about as she felt lucky to have been surrounded by the support of family and friends, following her dad’s sudden death in 2011, and knowing that if she did not have that support, that Mind would have been there.

Ms Ballam also lost a friend to suicide in 2020, and wondered if it would have been different had he reached out to a service like Mind.

She said: “I lost my dad suddenly in July 2011. I was 23. He went to work and never came home.”

Mr Ballam died of a ‘catastrophic’ brain aneurysm.

“I have been lucky enough to have had amazing support from friends and family, to help me through this challenging time," said Ms Ballam.

"But not everyone is lucky enough to have a support network. It’s in times like these where services like Mind are invaluable in helping those affected by grief, loneliness, depression and more, to overcome their challenges.

“I also tragically lost a friend to suicide in 2020 and I can’t help but wonder how things could be different if he had reached out to a service just like Mind.”

Ms Ballam has spoken to a number of people who have used Mind and they told her how crucial the charity was in helping them.

“Although I’ve personally never used Mind’s services, I feel better knowing that the service is there for everyone,” she said.

She also highlighted how the Covid-19 pandemic has caused charities to suffer, and has been completing her challenges in line with lockdown restrictions.

She has currently raised more than £3,000 for Mind, with the hope of reaching £5,000 with the remaining event.

“Despite the restrictions of lockdowns and the pandemic, I’ve been keen to complete challenges even if that means going out running by myself or completing challenges at home," said Ms Ballam.

"As restrictions lifted, the challenges became more interactive, with multiple charity quizzes allowing the chance for others to get involved and help my fundraising journey.”

So far, Ms Ballam has fundraised by running two virtual 10K races, doing 3,295 squats in one month, running 100 kilometres in a month, and holding a charity raffle, and five charity quiz nights.

She has also completed the Cardiff Half Marathon, a month-long burpees challenge, run a Christmas raffle, a cake raffle, and completed a 200km running challenge.

The final challenge for Ms Ballam will take place on March 26 at the Darran Pub in Risca, where she will host a fundraising party which will end with her having her head shaved.

The person who shaves her head will be the highest bidder at an auction.

Ms Ballam will be donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust, to help children with cancer by providing them with real-hair wigs.

Anyone who wants to attend the ‘Buzz Cut and Fundraising Party’ is welcome to join Ms Ballam at the Darran on Saturday March 26 from 11am.

Entry is free and there will be a number of stalls, games and activities including face painting, fete games and a tombola, before the big shave.

You can find out more at https://m.facebook.com/bethsbuzzcutformind and a direct link to the fundraising page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bethanballam