A CHIPPY in Caerphilly is the only one in Gwent one to earn a spot in the 50 best fish and chip takeaways.

Fish Kitchen 1854, which is based on Main Road in Maesycwmmer in Ystrad Mynach is a Fry Award winner – and has been named one of the 50 best takeaways for 2021/2022 by Fry magazine.

Business owner Lee Humphreys said: “We are over the moon to have officially been voted in the top 50 fish and chip shops in the whole of the UK.

“To achieve this accolade after only being open for three years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff – past and present.

“It’s also a testament to our amazing customers and loyal community – thank you so much for sticking by us through the most challenging times; it means the world to us.”

He also thanked the business’ suppliers for their support.

The top 50 best takeaways are determined through mystery diners who visit each establishment – unannounced – to sample food and assess aspects of the business including:

Cleanliness of the venue;

Staff knowledge and professionalism;

Social media presence.

Fish Kitchen 1854 has five stars on Facebook based on more than 230 reviews. A first-time trier described it as “absolutely delicious” adding that they will be “definitely be back”.

Another reviewer wrote: “Probably the best gluten free fish and chips in southeast Wales.”

You can read more Facebook reviews of Fish Kitchen 1854 at https://bit.ly/37yjSqF

Reece Head, who organises the competition, said: “The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion, and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce, and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

Fish Kitchen 1854 will receive its mystery dining report, winner’s poster, and a plaque.

The full list of winners is available at: https://bit.ly/34FaAb1