THE man who will interrogate AC-12 at this week's Line of Duty event has revealed how he almost shared a screen as well as a stage with the star trio.

Gordon Smart, broadcaster and former newspaper editor, will be taking to the stage at Port Glasgow Town Hall alongside Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Jed Mercurio on Saturday night for a special benefit evening in aid of Ardgowan Hospice.

Gordon has been friends with Greenock man Martin for over a decade and says he is 'delighted' to be putting his pal in the hotseat for such a worthy cause.

The journalist, who is best known for his work with The Sun's Bizarre showbiz column in the mid-2000s, says he's looking forward to returning to Inverclyde and helping his former flatmate raise cash for the compassionate place of care.

Gordon, who is now producing and presenting a new television show for News UK, told the Tele: "Martin and I have been friends for a very long time and we were actually living together when he auditioned for Line of Duty.

"It’s mad looking back at some of the things we got up to.

"On one night out it started when we went to see Blur at Hyde Park and it ended with us trying to find George Michael's house for an after-party.

"The last time I was in Port Glasgow was when Hibs played Morton in the 90s, which was quite a while back, so it will be nice to catch up with Martin's family while I'm there too.

"They are lovely people - it makes sense to see how Martin’s turned out.

"Martin is a great guy and is very proud of his Inverclyde roots.

"He's spoken about Ardgowan Hospice to me for years and I know it means a lot to him to be back home and raising money for something he really cares about."

Gordon is an avid fan of the hit BBC crime drama Line of Duty, which has been running since 2012, and says he has a few questions up his sleeve that he knows fans will be dying to hear answered.

He said: "I’ve got to know Vicky and Adrian pretty well, we all had a brilliant day a few years back at Martin's wedding at Mar Hall and have been on some mad nights out together.

"I was chuffed when Martin asked me to get involved in this event.

"I hope being his pal I can push the line of questioning more than most.

"I think I'll try and get the answer to that all important question of whether there will be another season."

The former Radio X presenter also told how he nearly shared a screen with the AC-12 trio.

Gordon, who now lives between Kinross and London, told the Tele: "As much as I am friends with Martin, I also genuinely enjoy watching the show.

"It did not matter how drunk I tried to get him, he would never tell me who 'H' was!

"There was actually an opportunity to be in one of the episodes a while ago, where I was going to be presenting the radio show that they were listening to in the cop car.

"For one reason or another it didn't pan out, so getting to be on stage with the guys will be the next best thing for me.

"I'm really looking forward to it."