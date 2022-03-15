PLANS to build a further 84 homes in the final phase of housing planned for the site of the former police training college in Cwmbran have been outlined.

Developers Barratt David Wilson Homes have opened a pre-application consultation on the plans for the final phase of proposed housing at the site in the St Dials area.

The first phase of 219 homes, approved in 2015, has been completed, while many of the second phase of 108 homes given the green light in 2018 are also built.

This final phase of housing would take the total on the site to 411, which is more than the allocated 350 homes in Torfaen’s Local Development Plan.

In a planning application, developers say the site’s capacity has previously been identified as being up to 456 homes and that the development has been delivered in phases.

The number of homes in this phase has also been reduced from 115 to 84 following pre-application discussions between the developers and Torfaen council planners.

A range of detached, semi-detached, terraced homes and apartments are planned on the 4.14-hectare site, which is made up of four fields, forming the eastern part of the former Gwent Police training college.

The plans include 25 affordable homes, meeting a requirement for 30 per cent of the development to offer affordable housing.

Twelve one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom homes, 44 three-bedroom homes and 19 four-bedroom homes make up the proposed development.

A planning statement says: “The proposals will deliver a modest increase in the housing expected from the site and this provides a small but important boost to the supply of new homes within Cwmbran.

“It also means that the scheme meets planning objectives on density and makes the best and most effective use of an allocated development site.”

Parking would be provided on street and to the front and side of homes under the plans.

Vehicles would access the site using the existing estate road that connects to Greenmeadow Way and already serves the first two phases of the development.

The scheme includes a local area of play and an equipped play area within the centre of the site.

A pre-application consultation on the plans runs until Friday, April 8, with details at shorturl.at/ruAL4.