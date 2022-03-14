A PUB in Newport has been shortlisted for a Welsh award.

The Goldcroft Caerleon is one of six finalists throughout Wales for ‘best pub and social club’ in the 2022 Best of Welsh Business Awards.

The pub, which is on Goldcroft Common in Caerleon, is the only Newport venue to reach the finals for this category.

Business owner, John Boocock, said: “We are so proud that after managing to get through the pandemic, and diversifying into takeaway deliveries, we survived thanks to our amazing staff.

“They have worked so hard since reopening, and we can't wait to take them to the awards to repay them for their amazing loyalty and dedication.

“Win or not they make The Goldcroft the amazing pub it is.”

The Goldcroft serves food and drinks, giving guests the option to eat in or take-away. The venue also hosts events, including live music and bingo.

OTHER NEWS:

The other five finalists for ‘best pub and social club’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022 are:

The Aber Hotel, Caerphilly;

The Square Royale, Bargoed;

Stanton House, Chirk;

The Legionnaire, Pembrokeshire;

Cabo Roche, Bridgend.

The Goldcroft is one of two businesses based in the village of Caerleon to make it into the finals of the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Red Fort Caerleon has earned a spot among 10 finalists for ‘best restaurant’ in the awards, contending against the likes of Fantastico in Magor and On The Rocks in Sully.

