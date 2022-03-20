A GROUP of volunteers from Iqra Mosque in Maindee have been delivering food parcels to those in need for the past year - but insist that this is just the start.

The group, the brainchild of Dr Asif Alam, decided to deliver food to anybody in need during the pandemic and now deliver to about 30 families including five non-muslim families.

Dr Bilal Raza, who works in psychiatry and is a keen cricketer, said: "We're working under the banner of iCare, we're just hoping this is a project that can build.

"We always encourage the youth regardless of background, I think we've all suffered the same.

"As Muslims, we have a responsibility to our local community to try and help anyone and everyone.

"A mosque is not a place of worship, it's a community hub for all and everyone to come and bring their problems.

"Anyone is welcome here."

Dr Kasim Ramzan, a GP at Wellspring Medical Centre, said: "You can come speak to us.

"If you need our help where we can, we'll help. We can't change your life."

The food parcels are ample and the contents are supplied by FairShare, NB Cash & Carry and volunteers

The food parcels that are prepared are hefty and full of items including vegetables, pasta, cereal and some treats.

The packages for non-Muslims include cans of chicken, and groups with children are prioritised.

Last year, the group were inspired to begin the food deliveries during Ramadan, the time of year when Muslims are encouraged take part in charity and to support their community.

However, it is also a time where the group at Iqra are expecting more families to be in need this year.

Dr Ramzan said: "Ramadan is about experiencing what it is to like to be without food and water."

He explained that although some may think that Muslim families need less food during this time, this is not always the case.

The group is supplied by Fairshare, which is a network of UK food redistributors, and is also given aid in topping up the boxes with extra food from NB Cash & Carry.

They do not need more funding, but are hoping to get more volunteers involved.

From left to right: Dr Bilal Raza, Dr Asif Alam and Dr Kasim Ramzan

Dr Raza said that he hoped to involve more young people in the scheme.

Although the group are wishing to expand, they insist that they are not "in competition" with other food redistributors.

However, there remains a need in the community for their services.

Dr Ramzan said: "Why are these families not already there (other food redistributors)?"

However, he went on to say that this emphasises the point that there so many people in need that groups such as the one at Iqra are still essential and praised the work done by other food redistributors.

"We're not here to become the biggest food bank," said Dr Ramzan.

"We saw other people do it in other places and we thought 'why could we not do it?'

"We're small scale, okay we're growing, but we're small.

"If we can inspire other people who look at the crisis is going around the moment, how people are struggling, to say 'you know, we want to do something in our area' that would be great."

Not satisfied with only helping out with food parcels, the group want to press on and help the community in other ways.

Dr Raza said: "We want to help with societal inequalities.

"People are struggling with mental health issues, gas and electricity prices - we want to help."

The group distribute food on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9pm and sometimes do other days.

To contact them, either to volunteer or to ask for help, call 07738629077, 07400420402 or 07867957501.

Alternatively, you can visit the mosque and community centre at 276 Corporation Road, NP19 0DZ.

Our City is a series of in-depth articles based on the people of Newport and the communities that they live in.