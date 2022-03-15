ARREST warrants have been issued for two people in Gwent.
Both people listed are accused of skipping bail.
Alisha Jade Michael, 19, of Castle Mews, North View Terrace in Caerphilly, is accused of several violent crimes.
Michael is charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
On February 8, 2022, Michael allegedly assaulted PC Mitchell and PC Neal in Newport.
She is also accused of being drunk and disorderly on the same date in St John's Crescent, Newport.
Michael was released on bail on February 8, but is now accused of failing to surrender into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on March 11.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued.
Gavin Lee Bayliss, 33, of Perth Court in Blackwood, Caerphilly County Borough is accused of affray.
Bayliss allegedly used or threatened unlawful violence in such a manner that would cause a person of reasonable firmness to fear for their personal safety.
This alleged incident is said to have occurred on September 29, 2021 at Queens Road in Elliot's Town, Caerphilly.
Bayliss is now accused of failing to surrender himself into custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on March 11, 2022.
As a result, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
