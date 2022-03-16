ONE of the most intriguing parts of Line of Duty was the real police lingo that punctuated the relentless chasing of bent coppers.
Radio Commands
Fahrenheit – “Shoot to kill”. You may remember this from the Arnott-Corbett stand-off
Status zero – Police officer needs immediate assistance
Status five – En route to incident scene
Status six – On scene
Ten eight – In service
Acronyms
AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12
AFO – Authorised Firearms Officer
AM – Active Message
ARU – Armed Response Unit
ARV – Armed Response Vehicle
CID – Criminal Investigation Department
CIS – Crime Information System
CPS – Crown Prosecution Service
DIR – Digital Interview Recorder
FI – Forensic Investigator
IRV – incident response vehicle
MIT – Murder Investigation Team
NCS – National Crime Squad
OCG – Organised crime group
PNC – Police National Computer
PR – Police regulations
SCG – Serious crime group
SitRep – Situation Report
SIO – Senior Investigating Officer
TA – Tactical Adviser
TFC – Tactical Firearms Commander
UCO – Undercover Officer
Police Rankings
DC – Detective Constable
DS – Detective Sergeant
DI – Detective Inspector
DCI – Detective Chief Inspector
Det Supt – Detective Superintendent
DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent
ACC – Assistant Chief Constable
DCC – Detective Chief Constable
CC – Chief Constable
PCC – Police and Crime Commissioner for Central Police
PCSO – Police Community Support Officer
Other jargon
Blue Ticket – A firearms licence allowing a police officer to carry a gun
Osman warning – A warning issued by a police officer of a death threat or risk of murder if they become aware of an immediate and present threat to somebody's life
Reg 15 – Advises an officer that a complaint has been made or their conduct is being investigated by professional standards.
Cuckooing – When criminals take over a vulnerable person’s home to use as a base for their illegal activity.
