DRIVERS have been hit by fuel prices reaching new highs, despite a slump in wholesale costs.
Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 163.7p.
This takes the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol above £90 for the first time.
The average cost of a litre of diesel was a record 173.7p on Monday.
Oil prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined in recent days, leading to a cut in wholesale costs for fuel retailers.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday.
“It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”
Here we've taken a look at the cheapest places to fill up across the Gwent region.
The information below is for petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on March 15.
BLAENAU GWENT
Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 154.9p
Gulf Brynmawr: 155.9p
Gulf Blaina: 155.9p
Tesco Ebbw Vale: 157.9p
Murco Brynmawr: 157.9p
Tesco Abertillery: 157.9p
CAERPHILLY COUNTY BOROUGH
Morrisons Caerphilly: 155.7p
Morrisons Bargoed: 155.7p
Texaco Risca (Cromwell Road): 157.9p
Asda Caerphilly: 158.7p
Tesco Extra Risca: 158.9p
MONMOUTHSHIRE
BP Abergavenny (Brecon Road): 157.9p
Texaco, Pwllmeyric: 159.9p
BP Usk, 160.9p
Gulf, Caldicot: 161.7p
Esso Abergavenny: 162.9p
NEWPORT
Morrisons Rogerstone: 154.7p
Tesco Extra Newport (Cardiff Road): 157.9p
BP, Malpas Road: 157.9p
Tesco Newport (Spytty): 157.9p
Sainsbury's Newport: 159.9p
TORFAEN
Morrisons Cwmbran: 155.9p
Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Road): 157.9p
Sainsbury's Cwmbran: 157.9p
Gulf Blaenavon: 157.9p
Texaco Pontypool (Osborne Road): 159.9p
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.