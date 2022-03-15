THE Welsh Government has today unveiled a flood defence programme totalling more than £214 million – which will become the largest of its kind in Wales.

The programme includes an increase in investment for flood and coastal erosion risk management and mitigation as part of the cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru.

Last year the Welsh Government supported a wide range of work to reduce the risk from flooding and coastal erosion for more than 950 homes and businesses across Wales – with a further 3,600 benefitting from enhancements to existing defences.

Back in 2020, Gwent – and in particular Monmouthshire - was among regions hit extremely hard by flooding after Storm Dennis ripped through the area.

Homes were gutted, with residents in Monmouth hit particularly hard, as the storm left in its wake millions of pounds of damage to properties and businesses.

For many, things went from bad to worse as they faced rebuilding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Climate change minister Julie James said: “As the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report shows, climate change is happening now and already impacting the lives and livelihoods of millions across the world.

“As well as reducing our emissions, we all need to work together to adapt to a changing climate in the years ahead.

“Our largest ever flood programme…will be used to deliver major flood schemes, identify local needs and develop future projects.”

Ms James also confirmed an increase of £24 million in revenue funding over the next three years which for next year will:

increase Natural Resources Wales’ budget by £1.5 million;

increase the revenue local authorities can apply for up to £225,000;

extend the current Coastal Risk Management Programme by one final year.

The minister also released a map showing how capital programme funding would be spent across Wales and the areas set to benefit. Next year’s funding alone will benefit more than 14,500 properties.

The minister added: “The record levels of investment I am promising today reflect the importance this Government places on flood risk management, as we improve our understanding of the challenges of climate change and work together to adapt and prepare.”