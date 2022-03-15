CHELTENHAM Festival is one of the key events in the British horse racing calendar, with the four-day festival attracting thousands of people.
The most prestigious meeting of the National Hunt season will see Ireland and Britain reignite their rivalry with British-trained horses hoping to better their record of just five winners at last years festival.
Starting off on Tuesday, March 15 it will run until Friday, March 18 where the Gold Cup will commence.
READ MORE - What channel is Cheltenham races on today? How to watch the festival
With the 2022 event already underway, here's where to find the racecourse if you are attending for the first time and need to know where to go.
Tell us it’s #TheFestival without telling us it’s The Festival… pic.twitter.com/yMtaX73PdK— CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) March 15, 2022
Where is Cheltenham racecourse?
The address for ther racecourse is Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 4SH.
This address can be viewed on Google Maps right here if you wish to plot a route to find it.
There is a dedicated Races bus service for The Festival, with the Races Bus Service operating between Cheltenham Spa Railway Station, Cheltenham Town Centre and the Racecourse (South Car Park).
A single ticket will cost £4 and a return ticket will cost £6 for the Stagecoach service.
Additionally, if you pre-booked car parking or have just turned up at the event, then use the Racecourse car park map linked here to see where you need to go.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.