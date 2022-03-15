A POPULAR pub in a Gwent town that features a busy wine bar has been put up for sale.

The Lime Tree pub, along with The Pantry sandwich shop next door on Chepstow’s St Mary’s Street, were put on the market last week for £450,000.

The pub, which is one of three in Chepstow owned by Welsh brewery Brains, is popular with both residents and those visiting the historic Monmouthshire town.

The Lime Tree and sandwich shop The Pantry are on the market for £450,000. (Picture: Moon& Co)

It follows reports earlier this year that Brains had planned to offload 100 of its pubs as part of a £100 million deal. However, these reports were dismissed as speculation by the historic brewery at the time.

What’s more, the building currently has separate accommodation above the pub with six bedrooms on offer.

What’s up for sale?

According to the listing, units 24 and 25A on St Mary’s Street “comprises a substantial freehold period building, located in an attractive pedestrianised street within the historic town of Chepstow.”

The pub, which is over two floors, also comprises of a wine bar. (Picture: Moon & Co)

“A busy tourist area as well that has good local footfall, currently the building is sub-divided with a majority part being leased to S A Brain & Company Limited and run as a successful wine bar and restaurant with office accommodation above with potential for conversion to apartments,” the listing reads.

“If required, as well as additional shop unit currently leased to a delicatessen/sandwich shop. The busy wine bar is well established and attractively furnished with commercial kitchen, along with secondary prep kitchen and cold store, and ground floor seat covers for approximately 60 people.”

The pub is one of three Brains owned pubs in and around Chepstow. (Picture: Moon & Co)

“It is noteworthy to consider the immense potential this building offers, either to continue in its current format of wine bar, separate shop with office accommodation above, or to redevelop to a small hotel, or full residential apartments (all subject to necessary planning consent and change of use).”

The listing can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3q1M1g3