THE M48 Severn Bridge was closed 60 times during the year to January.
This is according to Highways England figures, during the period from January 2021 until January this year.
There were 50 planned closures and 10 additional closures due to other factors such as high winds.
This equates to more than one closure a week during 2021, on average.
The figures include closures of the eastbound carriageway, westbound carriageway or complete closures of the roadway over the bridge.
Planned closures include things like maintenance or inspection works.
The bridge, colloquially known as the 'old bridge', connects Aust to Chepstow and spans both the river Severn and the Wye.
The closure of the bridge, and subsequent diversion via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, means adding a detour of nearly 20 miles.
This often results in queues to the roundabout at Magor Services.
The most recent closure was at the weekend - when work including surfacing repairs, gantry work and welding was carried out.
The Severn Bridge has dominated the view across the estuary since its opening in 1966.
Tolls to cross the bridge were scrapped back in 2018.
