ONE of the first carbon neutral alcohol-free breweries in the world has chosen Abergavenny for its base.

Craft brewer Drop Bear Beer Co. has submitted plans to build its brewery on a farm near Abergavenny, an area already renowned for food and drink.

If given the go-ahead by the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Celliwig Farm on the outskirts of Abergavenny will become home to Drop Bear’s brewery - a move that would allow the burgeoning business to increase production and create jobs.

The proposed development and growth of the company represents an investment £1.9 million.

The planned brewery would give the company the capacity to produce its award-winning alcohol-free beer, along with warehousing space, cool room, offices, brewing, packaging and canning facilities.

Founded in Swansea in 2019 by Joelle Drummond and Sarah McNena, Drop Bear has won major national and international awards for its range of alcohol-free craft beers.

Co-founder Joelle Drummond said: "I can't think of a better place for Drop Bear to call home than the ‘food capital’ of Wales.

"The culture of food and drink is so prevalent in this region, and the proposed site was once the home to a cidery in the 18th Century.

"Our range of beers are enjoyed across the world and we look forward to really showcasing the quality of this region to national and global audiences."

The Drop Bear range currently consists of four beers: Tropical IPA, Yuzu Pale Ale, Bonfire Stout, and New World Lager – all of which are below 0.5 per cent ABV (alcohol by volume).

Dating back to the 17th century, the Celliwig Farm nestles on the slopes of the Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Comprising of a variety of ancient and more modern buildings, the farm includes heritage cider apple trees, and one of the largest commercial orchards of Medlars, a medieval fruit which must begin rotting before it can be eaten.

Drop Bear’s proposed brewery would transform one of the farm’s more modern buildings, while "sympathetically complementing the farm’s history and location".

Drop Bear’s prides itself on "creating accessible beer for everyone", ensuring their beers are vegan, gluten free, and low calorie.

If the company’s building plans are realised, then Monmouthshire will become home to one of the world’s first carbon neutral alcohol-free breweries.

The company’s aim to create a ‘green brewery’ is being supported by a £92,000 grant from the Welsh Government’s Decarbonisation and Covid Challenge Fund.

Co-founder Sarah McNena said: “We sincerely hope that our plans are approved and look forward to really getting involved in the local community.

"This site would really allow us to achieve all of our sustainable brewing goals in a beautiful part of the country."