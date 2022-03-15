THE re-development of Newport Market will be unveiled this weekend – and with the new building comes new food.

Newport’s food scene will be expanding once Newport Market officially opens its doors on Saturday, March 19, with an abundance of offerings in the heart of the city centre.

Rae Barton’s Fruit & Veg, established in 1906, will return to Newport Market. Plus Castle Farm Shop will offer locally sourced produce to visitors, Deli Bach will have a deli counter, and Friends in Knead will have a bakery.

The market will also offer a worldwide taste experience, with people able to order cuisines inspired by countries all over the planet – with the option to dine-in or order takeaway

American

Burger Boyz - not to be confused with Burger Boys Gwent - will bring burgers, wings, milkshakes, and fries to Newport Market. The business launched in Port Talbot in August 2021.

Pan Asian

Pan Asian food - encompassing special dishes from different parts of Asia - will be on offer from The Greedy Bear. The menu will include bao buns, rice bowls, noodles, and small plates.

Greek

Meet and Greek draws its inspiration from the flavours of Cyprus, and will combine British and Greek produce with tradtional cooking methods to create authentic Greek street food.

Italian

Dirty Gnocchi, run by the former owners of La Pentola in Cardiff, will be dishing up pasta dishes - including gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan options.

Meanwhile Flour & Ash, based in Bristol, will be serving up wood-fired sourdough pizzas along with small plates, sides, salads, and desserts.

Japanese

Seven Lucky Gods is a Japanese style Izakaya bar, offering drinks along with Japanese food including sushi, meat, and vegan options.

Malaysian

Tasty Peninsula will promote the food of owner Jason Yean's homeland: Mayalsia. He recently set-up in Barry's Goodsheds with another stall to be at Newport Market.

Thai

SUPA Thai Vegan will have an entirely vegan menu, with their first physical unit to be based at Newport Market. The business will be a familiar face to some who may have had food delivered in Newport and Caldicot.

Vietnamese

Bahn Wagon will be opening its first permanent location at Newport Market, serving fresh Vietnamese street food, including Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwiches) and rice bowls.

Those with a sweet tooth can check out:

Bossman’s Sweets & Treats

Formerly based on Caerleon Road in Newport this market stall will offer sweets from across the world, including American candy.

The Cheesecake Guy

The Cheesecake Guy – not to be confused with The Classic Cheesecake Guy which will continue to operate from its Brynglas base - will be offering a range of sweet treats including cheesecake and cookie dough jars, milkshakes, and more.

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company

The Rogue Welsh Cake Company - run by a mother and son - will bring Welsh cakes “with a twist” to Newport Market. This includes sweet and savoury options.

Sheffs

Sheffs will be bringing goodies to the market includeing its award-winning fudge and shortbread, cakes, doughnuts, brownies, vegan options, and more.

For those who enjoy a tipple there will also be: