A SIX-BEDROOM house in Crosskeys is to be turned into a seven-bedroom House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).
A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities. They are most commonly lived in by students or young professionals.
Every bedroom at 94 Gladstone Street will be on the top three floors of the building, and all will have their own bathrooms. The garden level floor will have a kitchen and living area for the tenants to share.
Planning permission was granted to Huddle Homes – a real estate agent based in Caerleon – by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning department under delegated powers.
The property does not have off-street parking, but this shortfall is justified in the application, submitted by LRJ Planning, as the HMO is near public transport, local shops and services.
