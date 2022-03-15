TWO companies have admitted health and safety failings after a four-year-old from Newport drowned while on a family holiday.

Luca Hurle was on holiday with father Gavin Hurle, step-mother Donna Southcott, and brothers Gabriel and Oliver in August 2016, at Old Park Wood Caravan Park in Cumbria, when tragedy struck.

The youngster was swimming in an indoor, heated pool when he got into difficulty, and despite police and the ambulance service being called to the holiday destination outside Grange-over-Sands, he was could not be saved.

A coroner ruled he died of drowning and a hypoxic brain injury.

Yesterday - Monday, March 14 - at Preston Crown Court, Newmac Ltd pleaded guilty to failing to discharge general health and safety duties to a person other than an employee at the caravan park.

The health and safety company held a contract with park owners Holker Estates to conduct risk assessments relating to the use of the pool.

According to our sister title The Mail, Holker Estates Ltd previously pleaded guilty to failing to conduct an undertaking in such a way to ensure that persons not in its employment were not exposed to risks to their health and safety; and failing to comply with an improvement notice at an earlier hearing.

What happened in August 2016?





On August 8, 2016, the Hurle family, from Newport, were on holiday at Old Park Wood, near to Grange-over-Sands, in Cumbria.

Luca Hurle was said to be swimming in the park’s indoor pool when he came into difficulty.

The emergency services received reports that a four-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries at the park.

Two ambulances from the North West Ambulance Service were alerted to the emergency at around 3.56pm on August 8.

Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to Furness General Hospital, Barrow, then Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.

Paying tribute after his son's death, Gavin Hurle said: "Rip my little angel daddy loves you so much xxxx."

A spokesman for Holker Group said after an earlier court hearing: “The death of Luca Hurle was a terrible tragedy and our thoughts continue to be with his family."

The prosecution is being led by South Lakeland District Council.

A representative from Preston Crown Court told The Argus that both firms will be sentenced on Thursday, March 24.

Additional reporting by Dan Taylor.